Elmcroft of Florence celebrates grand re-opening

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, a Florence senior living center celebrated their grand re-opening after a $325,000 renovation.

The improvements have been in the works since 2016 and include new furniture, flooring, colors, and a special electronic care system.

“We’ve invited our residents to participate in the renovation as far as helping to select the colors which has been fun for them, and then as they have seen the transformation happen it’s really fun and exciting for them to sit and watch because they feel as if this is their own home,” Kristie Kronk, Senior Vice Presdient of Operations at Elmcroft said.

Elmcroft has been a part of the Florence community for 20 years.

“We take great pride in maintaining both the physical plants that our residents call home and making constant improvements to our services. Our grand re-opening of this wonderful Elmcroft in Florence is an investment in our commitment to our residents and their loved ones,” said CEO Pat Mulloy in a press release.