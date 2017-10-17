FMU’s volleyball program goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FLORENCE, SC – The Francis Marion University volleyball program will hold its annual Dig Pink Match on Saturday (Oct. 21) when the Patriots take on Augusta University at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center. Admission to the match is free and we hope everyone will wear pink.

Donations from this year’s event will go to Little Pink Houses of Hope. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., this organization is dedicated to promoting breast cancer

recovery by offering opportunities for survivors to reconnect and celebrate life. Little Pink Houses of Hope provides FREE week-long vacations for breast cancer patients and their families. The group believes a cancer diagnosis does not just affect the patient, but the entire family. Every retreat is designed to help families relax, reconnect and rejuvenate during the cancer journey.

Donations may be made through https://www.littlepink.org/make-a-donation/. Little Pink Houses of Hope is a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.