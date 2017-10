GEORGETOWN, SC – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a person accused of defrauding a car dealer.

Deputies have a warrant for Jeremy Michael Zavell, 42, of Georgetown. According to the arrest warrant, Zavell presented Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan in Pawleys Island a check drawn on a closed account for $16,030 for the purchase of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala on October 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.