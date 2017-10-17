Georgetown police look for information after shots fired on Front Street

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police say they responded to a call about shots fired Tuesday morning on Front Street.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page confirms officials were called to the 1800 block of Front Street around 10 a.m. and located several spent shell casings in the road. Police were not able to find any victims, but investigators continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call the TIP line at 843-545-4400 and leave a message.