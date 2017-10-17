Horry County leaders, police answer Carolina Forest questions via social media

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County officials will use social media to stay connected to different neighborhoods, allowing residents to listen in and ask questions. The Carolina Forest community is a special location of interest.

Fifteenth Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says the county will host a community awareness forum – allowing people to ask questions, speak on frustrations, and learn what new steps the police department is taking to keep Carolina Forest safe. For neighbors who can’t physically attend the meetings, speaking will use social media to engage.

“We have to change with the times,” says Richardson.

The community forum will take place at the Famous Toastery restaurant in Carolina Forest Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“If you can’t make it, watch and see the answer to your question,” urges Richardson.

Neighbors can watch the community forum on Facebook Live, then they can message the solicitor on Facebook and Twitter with specific hashtags.

Richardson says he hopes the Carolina Forest community will engage with leaders, and any topic is up for discussion. The solicitor says he welcomes questions about more police officers in the area and anticipates that will be one of the most discussed issues.

“This is a very general ‘what is important to you’ in Carolina Forest,” describes Richardson. “The main things we get out of there are B & E auto type cases. Most of the time it’s property crime in and around Carolina Forest.”

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill and Horry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tom Fox will make presentations and answer questions during the forum.

“While everyone is welcome, this is just an area we wanted to touch base with,” Richardson says of Carolina Forest.

Submit your question to Richardson’s office ahead of the community forum.

The Famous Toastery is located at 2005 Oak Heart Rd., Suite 5. The meeting is set for Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.