Horry County makes exception, approves incentive package for tech company

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders met in executive session Tuesday and after announced a tech company was looking to invest $1.4 million in the county and bring more than 300 jobs to the area.

Usually for Horry County to give an incentive or tax break to a company, the company would have to invest $2.5 million or more. Tuesday, county leaders voted to make an exception for the new company and give them the incentive package

The CEO for Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation says right now they can’t give the name of the company.

“We hope to be able to announce the company in the next two to three weeks, still a lot of t’s to cross and i’s to dot, and I’m certainly not trying to be secretive to keep it from anybody, but the company also has to let their employees know,” said Josh Kay with the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation. “It’s a company that may be moving their operations from another location to this location out of state into Horry County so we want to be cognizant of their operations so that we don’t jeopardize their current employees or their current contracts that they may have.”

Kay says they’ve been working with this company for over three years now and the new jobs would pay between $15 and $22 an hour.