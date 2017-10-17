Mining company withdraws application to operate in Horry County

Related Coverage Council defers vote on Horry County mining operation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A mining company that caused some controversy is no longer looking to operate off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in Horry County.

County leaders were supposed to vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve a mining permit for Red Bluff Rock LLC at this week’s county council meeting.

Several people who live in that area told us they were against the operation and voiced those concerns at previous council meetings.

Horry County Planning and Development directors say the company withdrew its application Tuesday morning and it will not be up for consideration this week meeting.