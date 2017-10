MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Santee Cooper, around 8,000 people were without power in Horry County after a dump truck crashed into power lines.

Spokesperson Susan Mungo says the truck took out a 115 kV line and thousands of customers in the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest area experienced outages.

As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 7,944 people did not have power near Myrtle Beach.

The company’s website says the outage started around 2:30 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 4:45 p.m.