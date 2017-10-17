News13’s Patsy Kelly participates in Horry County Principal for the Day event

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people from the Horry County business community learned what it’s like to be a principal.

News13’s Patsy Kelly also took part in the annual Principal for a Day event and served as principal of St. James Elementary School.

“A lot of times they don’t have an opportunity to spen a whole day to see exactly what our principals do during the course of a day, and also what our children are doing. to see all of the great things that are going on. and we are hoping to forge relationships, partnerships with these business leaders and community leaders,” said St. James Elementary Principal Felish Mcdavid.

Dr. Angie Jones was the principal for a day at Aynor High, Former NFL player Ricky Sapp at Myrtle Beach Intermediate, Ann Stegall with the IRS at St. James Intermediate, Dr. Paul Richardson at the Academy for Arts, Science and Technology, Rep. Jeff Johnson at Early College, CISCO’s Marta Thomas at Whittemore Park Middle, Attorney Sanford Graves at St. James High, Russell Fowler, Proprietor of Haberdashery, at the Academy for Technology and Academics, Film maker Jerry Dalton at Carolina Forest High, Architect David Deitz at Socastee Elementary were just a few of the 51 participants.

The temporary principals will have breakfast with district superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey Wednesday.