North Myrtle Beach Middle School sponsors Hearts for Houston

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – North Myrtle Beach Middle School students are raising money to help students in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers say, “NMBM students saw the disaster in Houston, TX and knew that our town could easily be in the same position. We wanted to do something to help and decided to adopt a middle school in the Houston area.”

The school contacted Mayde Creek Jr. High in Katy, TX. It’s a school similar to North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Students decided to sell $1 hearts for one week to try to raise money to assist the students and families of this school. In just four days of starting the campaign, students raised $1,000 to donate to Mayde Creek Jr High.

To contact the school click here.