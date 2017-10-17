Small and Minority Business Roundtable event held in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee business leaders met Tuesday to discuss how to best promote small business in the Florence area.

The Small and Minority Business Roundtable was held at the Florence Chamber on West Evans Street and hosted by the chamber of commerce, the US Small Business Association and the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

The afternoon meeting provided local business owners a place to hear about resources and discuss the challenges facing their respective businesses.

“I think the city needs it, the county needs it, and I think the state needs it. I think it’s very important that people know the resources available to them in order to help them grow and sustain their businesses,“ said Director of Community and Minority Enterprise Les Echols.

The press release says the chamber estimated that 30 businesses planned to attend the round table.