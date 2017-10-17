St. James High School students host free national FCA Fields of Faith event

MURRELLS INLET, SC – St. James High School FCA will host the free 3rd Annual Fields of Faith event at Shark Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Gates will open at 5:45pm with the event to begin at 6:30pm. The first 800 students through the gate get a free T-shirt.

From all over Horry County, students, athlete teams, coaches, and youth groups will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields all across our nation. The St. James event will be 1 of more than 500+ locations.

Why Fields of Faith? Students are ready to lead…ready to challenge other students to change the culture and to stand against the pressures of today’s world using their faith and God’s word. Fields of Faith is a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies. Why an athletic field? An athletic field provides a neutral, interdenominational rally point where our community can come together…stand together united.

Organizers says over 2,000 students, athletic teams, and youth groups attended last year’s 2nd time event, the Fields of Faith Leadership Team is praying for over 3,000 to attend this year’s event. Food vendors will be available prior to the event. Area teams are encouraged to wear their team jerseys. The team with the most members in attendance, in their team jerseys, will win the Fields of Faith Trophy and bragging rights for a year. The national growth of Fields of Faith has been remarkable. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. In 2017 alone, more than 200,000+ students gathered on 526 fields to participate in the event.

To learn more about the Fields of Faith event or to schedule an interview with the student leaders at St. James High School’s Shark Stadium contact : Coach Damon Viele: 843-655-1109 or dviele@horrycountyschools.net or for more information go to www.FieldsofFaith.com.