StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Much cooler weather is moving in, and will stay for a few days. The strong front that pushed through yesterday is now offshore. Gusty winds behind the front will bring in much cooler and drier weather. High pressure moving in today will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will be cool. It will stay breezy and high temperatures will only make it into the mid and upper 60s, It will be chilly again tonight night with most spots cooling into the 40s. High pressure will control our weather all week with plenty of sunshine. It will slowly warm up this week with afternoon temperatures back in the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday. The weekend is looking sunny and warm. Humidity will return by Sunday, and that will bring a few more clouds. The next cold front will bring our next chance for rain on Monday.

Today, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 67-71.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Inland 42-44, beaches 48-50

Wednesday, sunny and mild. Highs 70-75.