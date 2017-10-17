Top Ranked Myrtle Beach HS Volleyball gears up for Postseason

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach girls volleyball team is ranked #1 in the state in Class 4A and has lofty goals as they begin postseason play this week. The Seahawks are feeling good after capturing a regional title against rival North Myrtle Beach 5 days ago, a team they lost too twice during the season prior to that. Head Coach Larry Church has a veteran bunch with about a dozen seniors and juniors, many of whom were on that team last fall that made it to the state finals.

They will begin a quest toward their first ever state title on Thursday at home against Berkeley, that’s a 6pm match.