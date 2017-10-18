12-year-old charged for bringing BB gun to Marlboro County school

BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – A 12-year-old student was charged by Marlboro County deputies for bringing a gun to school last week.

According to Lt. Sara Alberri with Marlboro county Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy brought a BB gun to Blenheim Elementary Middle School last Friday.

The boy reportedly showed the BB gun to friends and one of them reported the gun to school officials.

Deputies responded and took the child into custody. Lt. Alberri says the boy is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.