5 arrested following Myrtle Beach narcotics investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested five individuals and seized over $8,000 in cash after a narcotics investigation near 12th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

According to police, the arrests came after search warrants were served at three homes. Approximately $8,764 in cash, crack cocaine, marijuana, and cellphones were taken by investigators during the raid.

Capt. Joey Crosby says the people arrested in the bust are being booked into the jail and served with arrest warrants. Their names and mug shots will be released once the booking process has been completed.