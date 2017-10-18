Chinese education leaders tour Marion County schools

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is hosting a delegation of education officials from China that will tour a number of local schools this week.

Wednesday, the group visited middle and high schools in Marion County.The program is part of an effort to learn more about school administration, teacher education and school management.

“Having Ministry leaders from the Ministry of Education from China is indeed an awesome opportunity for our students as well as our staff. To be able to engage in dialogue with them about our education system and to learn about the education system in China I think it’s a benefit to all involved,” said Marion County Superintendent Kandace Bethea.

The delegation from China will also visit middle and high schools in Horry and Georgetown counties.