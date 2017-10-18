Coastal staying positive despite five-game losing streak

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina (1-5) has lost its last five games and has yet to win a Sun Belt game this season, but the Chants are staying positive amidst their losing streak. Click on the video to hear what running back Osharmar Abercrombie had to say about CCU’s struggles and also hear what interim head coach Jamey Chadwell had to say about CCU’s quarterback situation. Through its last 18 games, CCU has used nine different quarterbacks.

The Chants play at App State this weekend at 3:30 p.m. Just like CCU, the Mountaineers started their first season in the FBS with a 1-5 record before winning their last six games of the season.