Florence DMV will close for renovations at the end of the week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – State officials say the Florence DMV will close at the end of the week for renovations.

The branch of the DMV on East Palmetto Street will close on Friday, October 20, according to a press release from the SC DMV. A temporary location will open close by while the old location receives its first overhaul since it opened in 1972.

“Due to population growth in the Pee Dee, adding eight counters to this branch, while making it fully ADA compliant, was particularly important to providing quality service to all of our customers,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo in a press release.

This fall, customers will be able to visit the temporary location set up at 407 Quinby Plaza beginning Monday, October 23. Motorcycle tests will be given at the East Palmetto Street location. “Customers will begin the transaction at Quinby Plaza, but travel to East Palmetto Street building for the actual road test,” according to the release.

Officials say the contractor has four months to finish the project, but they dont have a firm date they expect the new building to being operating.