Florence tennis tournament benefits breast cancer research efforts

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Mcleod For Health Florence Open tennis tournament continued Wednesday.

The event runs through Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center off North Cashua Drive.

Players from around the world are competing for $25,000 in prize money.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Foundation to help fight breast cancer.

“But it is really a win, win situation for everybody, McLeod gets to focus on Breast Cancer Awareness month, proceeds go to Susan Komen, and the community gets the benefit of seeing these fantastic tennis players right here in their hometown,” said Dr. Amy Murrell.

Organizers say the tournament puts Florence on the world tennis map and helps generate tourism revenue. This is the sixth year of the nine day tournament.

Admission during the tournament is free, but attendees will be offered the opportunity to donate directly to Komen South Carolina.