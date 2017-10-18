Little Free Libraries coming to Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A book-sharing program called “Little Free Libraries” exists in 70 countries across the world. Now, Conway is on the list to have the little libraries, too.

The concept is that you take a book and put another book in its place. Create Conway and the Conway Cultural Development group decided to bring this idea to Conway to encourage a greater sense of community.

“Anyone can participate,” said president of Create Conway, Barbara Streeter. “The library belongs to everyone of all ages: children, seniors, mothers with small children. They can all walk up to the library and share it.”

She also said these libraries are a good way to get to know your neighbors and encourage kids and families to read together. “We’re hoping to see more reading, and we hope to increase the literacy in the community.” said Streeter.

Streeter said they will try and make sure the books are catered to the type of neighborhood the libraries are in. “If there are more kids in the neighborhood, we’ll have more children’s books, or if there are more seniors in the neighborhood, we’ll have books for them as well.”

There will be six libraries placed around the city, but Streeter said they are hoping to add more and spread throughout Horry County. The Little Free Libraries concept has to go through one more planning commission meeting and two more city council meetings to get approved. Streeter said they are expecting to have the libraries available by January.