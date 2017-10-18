Marion County drug agents arrest 2, seize cash and crack cocaine after searches

By Published:

MARION, SC – Wednesday, drug agents with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two after they served search warrants on two Marion homes.

Komayne Latrone Brown, 37,  was arrested for five counts of distribution of cocaine base third offense and five counts of distribution of cocaine base near a park after a search warrant was served on East Bond Street. Investigators say they seized cash during the search.

Eric Antonio Hannah, 26, was charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine base, four counts of distribution of cocaine base near a school, trafficking cocaine base 10-28 grams, and resisting arrest after a search on Walnut Street. Crack Cocaine was seized during the search, according to deputies.

Both subjects are being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s