Marion County drug agents arrest 2, seize cash and crack cocaine after searches

MARION, SC – Wednesday, drug agents with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two after they served search warrants on two Marion homes.

Komayne Latrone Brown, 37, was arrested for five counts of distribution of cocaine base third offense and five counts of distribution of cocaine base near a park after a search warrant was served on East Bond Street. Investigators say they seized cash during the search.

Eric Antonio Hannah, 26, was charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine base, four counts of distribution of cocaine base near a school, trafficking cocaine base 10-28 grams, and resisting arrest after a search on Walnut Street. Crack Cocaine was seized during the search, according to deputies.

Both subjects are being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.