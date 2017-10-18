NC police officers charged for abusing toddler with special needs

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina couple who are both police officers have been charged with child abuse after a 3-year-old boy’s daycare reported several bruises on his body.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Alamance County deputy Christopher Wilburn and Elon University police officer Erin Rumley were arrested Monday.

Agents said in a news release that Wilburn’s son has special needs and cannot talk. Court records say the boy had several bruises and an injured shoulder.

Elon University fired Rumley after her arrest, while Alamance County said it has started an internal investigation into Wilburn.

Both are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers.