SCDOT to replace Withers Swash Bridge in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace the Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach, requiring its closure beginning November 1, 2017.

The bridge is being replaced because it is structurally deficient, functionally obsolete and load restricted.

Signs will be in place notifying motorists of the following detour:

Traffic heading southwest on Broadway Street will use 3rd Avenue North to US 501 to 3rd Avenue South; traffic heading northeast on Broadway Street will use 3rd Avenue South to US 501 to 3rd Avenue North.

The new bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2018, barring delays due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Carolina Bridge Company of Orangeburg is the prime contractor.

For more information, call the SCDOT at (843) 365-2106.