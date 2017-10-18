StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Chilly this morning and mild this afternoon with lots of sunshine. High pressure will settle into the Carolinas and stay put into the weekend. That will keep it clear and dry for the next several days. It will be sunny today and that will start the warming trend. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s. Some spots will see 80 by Friday. Humidity will stay low this week, but start to return over the weekend. This will lead to a few clouds around on Sunday. The next cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms, then another cool down for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 72-73 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, clear skies and cool. Lows 47-49 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.