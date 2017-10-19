Community leaders participate in cultural diversity workshop for at-risk youth

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Sea Haven works with at-risk and homeless youth in Horry County, and they are hosting a training Thursday to teach community leaders on the importance of cultural diversity when working with young people.

“Our goal is to get them off the streets,” said Sea Haven development director, Wendy Gore.

Sea Haven brought in a group called Leading to Change to teach the workshop. Wendy Gore with Sea Haven said this training is part of a series where they are training their leaders and other community leaders to build stronger relationships with the people they serve.

“We have to be respectful of that diversity that’s there,” said Gore. “They have different stories, they’ve experienced different things, and they’ve experienced some type of trauma.”

Sea Haven also partners with schools in Horry County to make sure students know where they can get help if they need it. Socastee High School counselor, Francis Keller, said it’s important for their leaders to have an understanding in cultural diversity because it makes the difference in whether or not a student feels comfortable enough reaching out for help.

“When they know you’re familiar with people in their neighborhood, and you’ve talked to their friends, and maybe you’ve even talked to one of their relatives, they are much more likely to come to you for help,” said Keller.

The training is Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church in Longs. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and Gore said this is open to any community group that works with young people.