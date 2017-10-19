Darlington County coroner IDs victim in morning homicide

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was driven to a house in the Hartsville area before an ambulance took him to a local hospital where he died.

Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee identified the victim as 20-year-old Germaine Mack of Hartsville. The coroner also announced the death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators have not yet released information on any suspects in the case.