Early morning shooting in Darlington leaves one dead

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway. One victim did receive a gunshot wound and was driven to a house in the Hartsville area before an ambulance took him to a local hospital where he died.

The Darlington County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.