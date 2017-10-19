Florence County elementary school gets $10K donation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thursday morning, McLaurin Elementary celebrated a $10,000 donation from Burlington Stores.

Richard Tourtillotte, a representative from Burlington Stores, presented the check to Principal Deborah Cribb during an assembly.

Teachers were told Thursday that the funds will be distributed equally among them for supplies and other needs to help students succeed.

“When the community gives back to our classroom, it says so much about the store, the people involved, it just says that they really have their heart in our community and in the public education,” said teacher Kimberly Rezzuti.

The donation was made in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org in honor of the Burlington’s new location opening in Magnolia Mall.