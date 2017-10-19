Florence police search for suspect in pedestrian hit and run

FLORENCE< SC (WBTW) – Police say they were called Saturday to the 100 block of South Cashua Drive after a person was struck by a car.

When police arrived, they learned that the man driving the car left the scene of the accident east on Evans Street after the collision.

Lt. Mike Brandt says the vehicle was a black or dark colored older model two- door Ford Explorer SUV and the person driving the SUV was described as a black male close to 30 years old with short hair.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and five days later, the victim is still in the hospital.

The collision is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).