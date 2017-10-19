Former CCU Basketball Standout Killed in Car Wreck

CONWAY, S.C. – Former Coastal Carolina University standout basketball player Chad Gray was killed in a car crash last night (Oct. 18) in Charlotte, N.C.

Gray was a two-time, First Team All-Big South honoree during the 2009-10 season and the 2010-11 season.

“It’s a sad day for Coastal Carolina and its men’s basketball program,” Head Coach Cliff Ellis said. “Chad loved his team and helped Coastal Carolina make the transition onto the national scene, playing a significant role in wins over LSU and Clemson during his tenure. We loved Chad with all of our heart and soul, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Gray was a member of the two top winning teams in the history of the basketball program as both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams won 28 games.

His name is still listed among individual leaders as his 42 blocked shots during the 2010-11 season is the sixth best in single-season history. His 69 blocks is eighth in career total blocks.

He had a 14.4 points per game scoring average which still stands as the ninth leading scoring average in program history and his .505 career shooting percentage is the seventh best in school history.