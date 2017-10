Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach running back Jermani Green was a big part of the Seahawk offensive explosion against Marlboro County rushing for just over 100 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns and a defensive touchdown in the ‘Hawks 62-14 win over the Bulldogs. Green has been a force for Mickey Wilson’s crew who sits a 5-4 overall and 2-1 in their region. Myrtle Beach is off this week and will play Wilson on October the 27th to close out the regular season.

