Horry County man arrested for distributing child porn

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Attorney General says a 67-year-old man from Loris was arrested Wednesday for distributing child porn.

Paul Hajba, Jr. faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. The charge is a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment if convicted.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after executing a search warrant on his home in Loris.

Booking records show that no bond has been set for Hajba and he is still being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s