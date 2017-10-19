Horry County man arrested for distributing child porn

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Attorney General says a 67-year-old man from Loris was arrested Wednesday for distributing child porn.

Paul Hajba, Jr. faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. The charge is a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment if convicted.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after executing a search warrant on his home in Loris.

Booking records show that no bond has been set for Hajba and he is still being held at the Horry County Detention Center.