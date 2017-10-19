MBPD seizes almost 900 grams of marijuana, arrests assault suspect after traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say a person was arrested after officers found nearly 900 grams of marijuana in their car.

Captain Joey Crosby says police observed a suspicious vehicle and later learned the owner of the car was wanted for assault, second degree. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car and arrested the driver on the active warrant and also located 896.3 grams of marijuana in two bags

According to Crosby, the person’s name will be released after the booking process has been completed.

 

