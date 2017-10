MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Funeral plans have been announced for McColl Police Chief Thomas Langley.

According to the obituary on the funeral home’s website, Langley passed away Wednesday at Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte after a brief illness. He was 57 years old.

The service with law enforcement honors will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 22, at McColl Church of God with burial at Rodgers Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.