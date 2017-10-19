Midway Fire Rescue Battalion Chief passes away following cancer diagnosis in June

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue confirms Battalion Chief Josh Carney died this week after a battle with cancer.

The post on the organization’s Facebook page says Battalion Chief Carney died Thursday morning after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of melanoma in June.

“While it hurts our hearts, let’s take some relief by knowing that his pain and struggles are over and he is truly in a better place,” the post states.

The statement online also made mention of words from Carney’s wife, Lillian.

“Lillian spoke of faith, hope, and love. Faith that there is a greater plan and this is part of it, hope for a better future, and love for each other. [Battalion Chief] Carney gave us very direct instructions in a letter to ‘make sure you are jumping out of your socks to help each other,'” the post continued.

No formal funeral arrangements have been announced yet.