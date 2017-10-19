Woman missing from Columbia area has Horry County ties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 27-year-old Miranda Butler.

The sheriff’s department Facebook page says the woman is from Horry County and was last seen August 4 in the Columbia area of Lexington County. A video on the page explains she came to the Columbia area early in the summer to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants with “Boss 94″ on the leg. Butler is about 5’11” tall with blue eyes and a peace sign tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-Crime-SC.