SC sheriff admits to having affair, denies rape, harassment claims

GREENVILLE, SC – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday where Sheriff Will Lewis made an official statement regarding the recently filed lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Savanah Nabors names Sheriff Will Lewis, Greenville County, Greenville County Administrator Jospeh Kernell and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit details allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Lewis against Nabors.

At the press conference Sheriff Lewis admitted to having an affair. “I did have a consensual encounter earlier this year and for that deeply sorry doesn’t cover it, but that’s all I can say.”

While admitting to a relationship with Nabors, Lewis went on to deny any criminal wrongdoing.

“I do want to be clear about one thing. The allegations of rape, stalking, harassment, that is completely 100 percent false.” said Lewis. “The encounter that I had was tremendously and deeply regrettable. One that was a moral failure and that’s one that I have to take up with my family”.

As an elected official, only the sheriff can decide whether to step down, unless he’s been charged with a crime. Sheriff Lewis announced Thursday that he has no plans to leave his position.

“I’m going to press on and continue to stay where I am. I will not allow this to affect the safety or the mission of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or the men and women that live in this community or visit this community,” said Lewis.

Lewis stated that he was eager to see the SLED investigation come to a close. “I look forward to the litigation coming to a conclusion, the SLED investigation coming to a conclusion. When everything is concluded accordingly, releases will be made, statements will be made. Through the litigation process, everything will come out and you guys will have the opportunity to see what’s happened and transpired and where the falsehoods are.”

Nabors’ attorney, Kyle White, released the following statement, “As litigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment beyond the allegations of the pleadings. We have respect for and faith in the civil litigation process and stand by the allegations in the complaint.”

SLED’s investigation into Lewis is ongoing.

The details of the claims, including recorded conversations between Lewis and Nabors, are contained within the lawsuit filing, which you can read here: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit.