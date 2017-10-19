Scranton man charged for sending nude photo to child

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state attorney general says a 20-year-old is behind bars after he sent a nude photo to a minor on social media.

Brock Bladen Garrett, 20, of Scranton, was charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, a felony offense punishable by up to fifteen years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Tuesday. Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a member of the Minnesota ICAC Task Force, and Red Lake Nation Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Booking records show he was released from the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.