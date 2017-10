LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police say they were called to a Robeson County school this week after a child brought a weapon to school.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was located at Lumberton Senior High School with what appeared to be a gun Wednesday.

Officers later discovered the weapon was an airsoft pistol, but the teen was charged for having a weapon on campus.