The Market Common Veterans Day’s event includes inaugural Military History Trolley

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Market Common will introduce their  Military History Tour on Thursday, November 9th, from 3 – 5 PM. Tour-takers will board a trolley for a one-hour narrated tour around The Market Common District learning about  the history of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.  That will be immediately followed by a one-hour catered reception at Tupelo Honey Café where they will meet a historical figure who was part of the base’s history.  The tour includes stops at Warbird Park and at the Base Recreation Center where a small military museum is housed.  Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at   https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-market-common-military-history-tour-tickets-39086761556.

