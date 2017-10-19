The Market Common Veterans Day’s event includes inaugural Military History Trolley

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Market Common will introduce their Military History Tour on Thursday, November 9th, from 3 – 5 PM. Tour-takers will board a trolley for a one-hour narrated tour around The Market Common District learning about the history of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. That will be immediately followed by a one-hour catered reception at Tupelo Honey Café where they will meet a historical figure who was part of the base’s history. The tour includes stops at Warbird Park and at the Base Recreation Center where a small military museum is housed. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-market-common-military-history-tour-tickets-39086761556.

