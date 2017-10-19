StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Sunny weather with cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. It will keep skies clear and humidity low. This will lead to night time temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s, and afternoons warming into the 70s and low 80s. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Sunday, leading to higher humidity and a few clouds. Showers and thunderstorms ahead of the next cold front will move in on Monday. The front will move through Tuesday with a better chance for rain and storms. Much cooler weather will return Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures low 70s on Wednesday, even cooler on Thursday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46-48 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warm. Highs 75-80.