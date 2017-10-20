12 behind bars after Marlboro County drug bust

BENNTEESVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Bennettsville Police Department arrested a dozen people after a narcotics investigation this week.
The bust came after several months of under cover activity in the City of Bennettsville, police say. The arrests began early Thursday morning wrapped up just a few hours later.
The following people were charged in the operation:
Benn drug bust
Benn drug bust x
Frank McLaurin – distribution of crack cocaine
La Eric Dupree – distribution of crack cocaine
Melvin Smith – distribution of crack cocaine
Michael Pratt – distribution of crack, possession With intent To distribute Marijuana and possession of crack cocaine
Nykeya Covington – distribution of crack cocaine
Pamela Webb – distribution of crack cocaine
Patrick Broughton – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine
Reggie Coit – distribution of crack cocaine
Rodney Hudson – two counts of distribution of marijuana
Shericka Graves – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine
Teddy Hudson – distribution of marijuana
Donnie Baker – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine
The Bennettsville Police Department was assisted by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon, according to the press release.