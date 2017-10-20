12 behind bars after Marlboro County drug bust

BENNTEESVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Bennettsville Police Department arrested a dozen people after a narcotics investigation this week.

The bust came after several months of under cover activity in the City of Bennettsville, police say. The arrests began early Thursday morning wrapped up just a few hours later.

The following people were charged in the operation:

Frank McLaurin – distribution of crack cocaine

La Eric Dupree – distribution of crack cocaine

Melvin Smith – distribution of crack cocaine

Michael Pratt – distribution of crack, possession With intent To distribute Marijuana and possession of crack cocaine

Nykeya Covington – distribution of crack cocaine

Pamela Webb – distribution of crack cocaine

Patrick Broughton – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Reggie Coit – distribution of crack cocaine

Rodney Hudson – two counts of distribution of marijuana

Shericka Graves – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Teddy Hudson – distribution of marijuana

Donnie Baker – two counts of distribution of crack cocaine

The Bennettsville Police Department was assisted by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon, according to the press release.