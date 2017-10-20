Around Town: Ripley’s Haunted Adventure “Laser Strike”

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Your survival depends on your skill! Get ready to suit up and enter Ripley’s new Haunted Adventure – LASER STRIKE!

Flesh eating monsters lurk around every corner! In this close quarter combat experience, your laser gun and your aim will be your only method of escape. Strike the flesh eating monsters fast to survive! Ages 8 and up only.

HAUNTED HOURS

Sunday – Thursday: 2pm – 7pm

Friday – Saturday: 2pm – 9pm

*Hours above reflect last ticket sold.

Adult: $14.99 | Child: $9.99

Local Discounts Available.

(843) 448-2331

Information provided by Ripley’s Attractions.