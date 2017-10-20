Blitz week 9 high school football scores and highlights

By Published:

North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County

Socastee
South Florence

Georgetown
Dillon

Wilson
St. James

West Florence
Carolina Forest

Lake View
Creek Bridge

Carvers Bay
Johnsonville

East Clarendon
Hannah-Pamplico

Aynor
Lake City

Latta
Mullins

Kingstree
Marion

Waccamaw
Loris

Hemingway
Green Sea Floyds

Hartsville
Crestwood

Chesterfield
North Central

Manning
Bishop England

McBee
Camden Military

Lamar
Great Falls

Conway
Sumter

Central
Buford

Lugoff-Elgin
Darlington

Lewisville
Timmonsville

 

SCISA

Augusta Christian
Florence Christian

Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy

King’s Academy
Greenwood Christian

Christian Academy of MB
Pee Dee Academy

Porter-Gaud
Laurence Manning Academy

Spartanburg Christian Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

Williamsburg Academy
Thomas Sumter Academy

 

NORTH CAROLINA 

Lumberton
Richmond

Pinecrest
Scotland

Purnell Swett
Seventy-First

South Robeson
South Columbus

Red Springs
Fairmont

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s