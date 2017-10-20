Blitz week 9 high school football scores and highlights

Blitz week 9

Horry County Fire Rescue says the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 is official open.

FLORENCE, SC- The 2017 Florence Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Florence Veterans Park, 601 Woody Jones Blvd, Florence, on Satur…

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence One Facilities Plan is currently in phase two of building new schools. The pay-as-you-go model schedules the con…

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a person that could be connected to recent burglaries.