Community invited to discuss plans for a new Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence One Facilities Plan is currently in phase two of building new schools. The pay-as-you-go model schedules the construction of a new Williams Middle by the year 2022. There will be a meeting to seek the input of citizens and parents of students who will benefit from the new school.

This meeting will be held on Thursday, November 2nd at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Wilson High. All parents whose children attend schools that feed into Williams Middle, as well as Williams Middle School community members, are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit the Florence One website to view the Facilities Plan found under the Board of Trustees section or call 843.669.4141.

