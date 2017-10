CONWAY, SC – WBTW

Conway Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Darren Alston says around 7:12pm Friday, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Live Oak St. and 9th Avenue in Conway and later found a man with a gunshot wound on Leonard Avenue.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Conway Police at (843) 248-1790.