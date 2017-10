FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help finding a person caught on camera shoplifting.

Police say the subject is wanted for questioning about multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).