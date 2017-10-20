Florence police search for man accused of armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.

Javonta Montrell Munford is wanted for an armed robbery on Stackley Street on October 1.

Police say Munford and another person allegedly broke into the home and forced the occupants to turn over everything of value.

Munford should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).