Horry County Fire Rescue opens new station in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 is official open.

The facility is located on Route 544 and will be staffed by Engine 23, Medic 23, and the Hazardous Materials Response Unit. The Horry County Public Safety Command Post will also be housed at Station 23.

According to the press release from spokesman Mark Nugent, the station is much larger than the original facility and includes four apparatus bays,a much larger bunkroom, living quarters, storage space and a training room.

Though the facility is now open, the move is an on-going process, and will take several more weeks before the building is completely organized.