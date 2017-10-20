Horry County Fire Rescue opens new station in Conway

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 is official open.

The facility is located on Route 544 and will be staffed by Engine 23, Medic 23, and the Hazardous Materials Response Unit.  The Horry County Public Safety Command Post will also be housed at Station 23.

According to the press release from spokesman Mark Nugent, the station is much larger than the original facility and includes four apparatus bays,a much larger bunkroom, living quarters, storage space and a training room.

Though the facility is now open, the move is an on-going process, and will take several more weeks before the building is completely organized.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s